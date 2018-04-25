Another embarrassment for Congress! Ahmed Patel’s tweet on crop prices gets witty response from Jayant Sinha

Patel, in his tweet, underlined that there has been a marginal increase of 3.5 per cent in food prices since 2014.

A tweet by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday targetting the Narendra Modi government for marginal rise in food prices since 2014 waded into troubled waters. Patel, in his tweet, underlined that there has been a marginal increase of 3.5 per cent in food prices since 2014. This, however, also indicates that the consumers had to pay less and turns out to be a positive news for ruling dispensation. The tweet backfired and gave ammo to the BJP.

“Alarming fall in wholesale food prices since 2014 underlines the existing agrarian distress. Farmers are being made to bear the cost of low inflation. In last 4 years their prices barely increased by 3.6%,” tweeted Patel.

The fault with Patel’s tweet was caught by Union Minister Jayant Sinha. Taking a sharp jibe at Patel, Sinha tweeted, “Dear Ahmedbhai, thanks for accepting that there was high food inflation during UPA and that NDA Govt has kept food inflation on a tight leash. All this while ensuring rising farmer incomes! (sic).”

Congress’ attempted tweet jibes have backfired a number of times in recent past. Recently, the party had run an online poll to ask if the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? Yes or No”. Close to 34,000 people voted in the poll, among which, 76 percent voted “No”. The poll was later re-tweeted by EAM Swaraj.

In another major embarrassment, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who held various portfolios in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, said on Monday that party’s hem is tainted with blood.

While addressing an event at Aligarh Muslim University, Khurshid was questioned on anti-Muslim riots and Babri Mosque demolition, which took place under Congress rule. He said: “Our hem is tainted by blood stains… and that is why you are telling me that we shouldn’t stop if someone attacks you.. (but) we will show these stains, that you understand that if you attack these people, the stains will ultimately stain you…,” Khurshid added.