Another Delhi shocker: Mother-son duo arrested for murdering father, chopping body into pieces, storing them in refrigerator

In a case that bears an eerie resemblance to the murder of Shraddha Walkar in the national capital, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a woman and her son for the murder of the woman’s husband in June and chopping his body into pieces in Delhi. According to police sources, the mother-son duo stored the body parts in a fridge and pater disposed of them in the Pandav Nagar and Trilokpuri areas of the national capital.

As per information shared by the police, the accused have been identified as Poonam and Deepak, while the deceased is suspected to be the woman’s husband, Anjan Das.

Addressing the media, Amit Goel, DCP Crime, Delhi Police said that the body was identified following a door-to-door verification and analysis of CCTV footage. “On June 5 some body parts were recovered in Ramlila maidan, East district. Then for the next 3 days, two legs, two thighs, a skull, and a forearm were recovered, and then the case was filed,” the official said.

“It was found that the suspected deceased was missing for the last 5-6 months and there was no missing complaint filed by the family members. Lady Poonam and son Deepak were seen in the CCTV footage, they were questioned and they confessed that they murdered him,” Goel added.

CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI from June this year shows the accused walking towards a ground with a bag that is alleged to have contained the body parts of the deceased.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch



The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch and the accused, Poonam and her son Deepak, have been arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence.

News agency PTI, citing police sources said, that the woman murdered her husband with the help of her son suspecting an extramarital affair.

The incident bears an eerie resemblance to the Shraddha murder case where police have claimed that accused Aftaab Poonawaala murdered his live-in partner, then chopped her body into 36 pieces and disposed of the parts across Delhi over several weeks in May-June this year.