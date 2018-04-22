Representational pic – Another Delhi shocker! Merchant navy officer arrested for stalking Delhi University girl

Delhi Police has arrested a merchant navy officer on charges of allegedly stalking and harassing a student of the Delhi University. The accused was arrested on Friday evening and a local court on Saturday sent him to three-day judicial custody to Tihar Jail. The man has been identified as Suraj Dey (25), a senior officer, working with a Hong Kong-based merchant navy company, according to media reports. He is said to be a resident of capital’s Amar Colony.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Dey was taken into custody after receiving a complaint against him. Police said an investigation is underway and police will take further action against the accused after receiving any other complaint.

Police said Dey had met the complainant first at a park months ago. He introduced himself as a merchant navy officer. The man asked her to allow him to make an urgent call from her mobile phone as his phone battery was dead. It was only when he managed to exchange mobile numbers with the girl. He also told her that he was looking for a PG accommodation for his friend.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that after some weeks he started sending messages to the girl on WhatsApp and sent friend requests on social networking platforms. He later proposed the girl but it was turned down by her. The accused then started stalking and sending messages online. Police said that he had even threatened the girl with dire consequences.

In the complaint, the girl alleged that initially she tried to avoid him but he kept stalking her. She said that she blocked his number and his profile online but he kept calling her from unknown numbers and harassing her. When she confronted him, he started misbehaving with her.

Later she filed a police complaint against him at Amar Colony police station. A case was registered under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).