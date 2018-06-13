Another defeat for BJP: Meet Jayanagar winner Sowmya Reddy who led Congress to victory

Much credit goes to Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, who defeated BJP nominee B N Prahlad by 2,800 votes. While Reddy received 54,457 votes, Prahlad got 51,568 votes.

Jayanagar assembly election result: Weeks after all drama and suspense that unfolded following the Karnataka elections result and formation of the Kumaraswamy government, Congress today came up with a victory in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar assembly seat. The seat was considered to be a stronghold of BJP. Assembly elections were held across the state on May 12, but polling on Jayanagar seat was countermanded due to the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was the incumbent MLA from the constituency. Much credit goes to Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, who defeated BJP nominee B N Prahlad by 2,800 votes. While Reddy received 54,457 votes, Prahlad got 51,568 votes.

Who is Sowmya Reddy?

Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of senior Congress leader and former state minister R. Ramalinga Reddy. Reddy was a Minister for Transport and Bengaluru Development and became the Home Minister of the state. Apart from politics, Sowmya is an environmentalist. She is a vegan and pitched for the animal rights. The 35-year-old is also an environmental engineer trained in the US, according to reports. Sowmya hogged the limelight during her marriage when she decided to organise the marriage in a manner that it would advocate green living. Her marriage was an all-vegan affair and zero-waste event.

Drama ahead of polls

Ahead of the polling, the Janata Dal (Secular) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party’s support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. JD(S) withdrew its candidate Kalegowda from the constituency. This was the first election after the JD(S)-Congress combine came to power in the state in which they put up a united fight against the BJP.