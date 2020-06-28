Another COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad? Telangana CM asks govt machinery to ‘be ready’

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office asked the government machinery and people of Hyderabad to be ‘ready’, (Courtesy: AP Photo)

COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad: As cases in the state crossed 13,000-mark, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office issued a statement on Sunday saying that multiple government departments had proposed reimposing Coronavirus lockdown in the state capital Hyderabad to curb the spread of virus, ANI reported. The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office was quoted as saying that state departments like health and medical had made proposals to CMO saying that a re-imposition of COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad would be ‘good’.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office though added that the re-imposition of COVID-19 lockdown would be a ‘major decision’. However, the chief minister’s office in the statement asked the government machinery and people of Hyderabad to be ‘ready’, ANI reported.

With a single-day high of 1,087 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, the tally of Coronavirus cases in Telangana had risen to 13,436. With six deaths also reported, the COVID-19 death toll in Telangana had risen to 243, as per a state government bulletin.

PTI reported that of the 1,087 new Coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, 888 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 73 from Ranga Reddy district and 37 from Medchal.

As per the Saturday bulletin, a total of 4,928 people had been discharged after treatment in Telangana and 8,265 were ‘active’ cases of patients undergoing treatment. A total of 79,231 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Telangana by Saturday, the state health bulletin added.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender informed that at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) at Gachibowli, the recruitment process required for COVID-19 patients services had been completed and June 29 onwards the doctors and staff would join duty at the hospital.

The report added that notices had been sent to private laboratories that had reportedly shown shortcomings in COVID-19 testing during an inspection.