Another Congress leader speaks up: Bhupinder Hooda says states can’t say no to law passed by Parliament

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has seconded his party colleagues Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh and Salman Khurshid’s comments on the CAA. Hooda said once a law is passed the Parliament, no state can refuse to implement it.

“Once a law or act is passed by the Parliament, I think that the constitutional view is that, any state can’t and should not say no, but this has to be legally examined,” he said.

Hooda’s remark comes after Kapil Sibal said that no state can constitutionally deny the implementation of the Citizenship Act which was amended by the Parliament in December last year.

“If the CAA is passed no state can say ‘I will not implement it’. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it. But constitutionally saying that I won’t implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties,” Sibal had said during the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) last week.

Other senior Congress leaders including former Union ministers Jairam Ramesh and Salman Khurshid have spoken on similar lines. “I am not so sure whether state governments saying that we will not implement CAA will stand judicial scrutiny. I know that the Kerala government has passed a resolution but it’s a political resolution. Whether it will stand the test of judicial scrutiny, I am not 100 % sure.”

Several non-BJP ruled states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra have voiced their disagreement with the CAA as well as proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens exercise. They have even opposed the National Population Register (NPR) exercise which will start from April this year.

The Kerala government last week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it unconstitutional. The state even earlier this month passed a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of the new law. Following Kerala’s footsteps, the Punjab Assembly last week also passed a similar resolution and demanded from the Centre to scrap the law.

Hooda had earlier backed the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party was, however, opposed to this decision. He had openly criticised Congress leaders for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, said, “My party has lost its way, it’s not the same Congress it used to be.”

The amended Citizenship Act promises to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh coming to India due to religious persecution there.