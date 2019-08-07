Another Congress leader comes out in open supporting scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

While Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly criticised the government, a few others another party leaders have supported the step.

A day after the Parliament passed abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress continues to be divided over the issue. On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the constitution, that gave special status to the now former state.

On Monday, the government not only removed Article 370, but also divided the state into two Union territories. While Jammu and Kashmir has been made one union territory with a legislature, Ladakh is another UT without a legislature.

While a number of opposition parties like BSP, AIADMK, AAP have come out in support of the government on the issue, cracks have appeared within the Congress over the matter. While Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly criticised the government, a few others another party leaders have supported the step saying while the government’s way of presenting the bill was wrong, the step was good for the country.

On Wednesday, another Congress leader, Deepender Singh Hooda, observed that under today’s scenario, Article 370 is not relevant anymore. “My opinion is that in today’s situation Article 370 is no more relevant. When the Article was imposed Nehru ji had said that it is temporary. I think for the unity of the country & development of Kashmiris, it is the right decision”, he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Left parties today held a demonstration against removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Left leaders, including CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, politburo member Brinda Karat, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, and general secretary NFIW Annie Raja marched from Mandi House to Parliament Street in the national capital in protest against the Modi government’s decision.

On Monday, party chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House, oppoistion party’s stand on the issue.