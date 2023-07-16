Another complaint against Digvijaya Singh over post on former RSS chief MS Golwalkar

A complaint has been filed on Saturday by a BJP leader in the MP/MLA court against Congress veteran Digvijay Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former RSS chief MS Golwalkar on social media, reported PTI.

The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, who is also the convenor of the BJP’s Kashi region legal cell.

The court has fixed July 18 for recording statement and evidence.

Tripathi alleged that Singh, through his official Twitter account, has caused social hatred and tarnished the image of the RSS by publishing and broadcasting factless and fabricated photos and misleading information about Golwalkar.

Such false facts are being propagated deliberately by Singh with the intention of creating enmity in society and tarnishing the image of the RSS, he alleged.

Last Sunday, on July 9, the Indore police had registered a case against the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for his social media post on the ex-RSS chief.

The complaint was filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Singh had earlier tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments attributed to the former RSS head, known as ‘Guruji’ among his admirers. Golwalkar was the longest-serving RSS chief who headed it from 1940-73.

Following the post, senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head Sunil Ambekar accused the former CM of posting a “photoshopped” image.