Another bridge collapses in West Bengal days after Kolkata Majherhat flyover horror, Siliguri’s Phansidewa witnesses mishap

Days after the Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata sent shock-waves across the state, a bridge over a canal collapsed in Siliguri’s Phansidewa on Friday. The incident happened early this morning. Like the Majerhat bridge, the middle portion of the bridge collapsed. A lorry was plying on it when it collapsed. The vehicle got stuck. More details are awaited.

This has been the second such incident that has taken place in Phansidewa since August this year. Last month, a portion of an under-construction flyover came crashing down at Phansidewa in Darjeeling district. However, there were no injuries, police said. The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D. Construction of four lanes of the highway is presently going on in the stretch which is a part of the East-West corridor envisaged under National Highways Development Project – Phase II, and is a vital link for connectivity to the North East.