Now, subsidised LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs 2 as petrol price rise debate continues

Subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 2.34 per cylinder in Delhi. (Photo: IE)

Even as the government is working out a solution with the oil marketing companies to announce further reduction in rising diesel and petrol prices, LPG cylinder rates were hiked on Friday. While price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 2.34 for subsidised cylinders, non-subsidised cylinders were increased by Rs 48 respectively in Delhi today. The new price for subsidised cylinder in Delhi is Rs 493.55, while that of non-subsidised cylinder is Rs. 698.50. The new rates for subsidised cylinder are Rs 496.65 in Kolkata, Rs 491.31 in Mumbai and Rs 481.84 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the new prices for non-subsidised cylinder are Rs 723.50 in Kolkata, Rs 671.50 in Mumbai and Rs 712.50 in Chennai.

Subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 2.34 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 2.42 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 2.37 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 2.42 per cylinder in Chennai, when compared with prices of the last month. Non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked by Rs 48 per cylinder, Rs 49.5 per cylinder, Rs 48.5 per cylinder and Rs 49.5 per cylinder respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices

In a third-straight day of price cut, oil marketing companies today provided more relief as petrol prices were cut by 6-7 paise. The petrol prices were slashed for the third consecutive day by 6-7 paise and a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 78.29 in Delhi, 80,02 in Kolkata, 86.10 in Mumbai and Rs 81.28 in Chennai, prices on IOCL website showed.

The prices compare with Rs 78.35 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.16 in Mumbai, Rs 80.98 in Kolkata and Rs 81.35 in Chennai. The cut in petrol prices come after 16 consecutive days of hike following the Karnataka elections. On Wednesday, the petrol prices were slashed by just 1 paisa, followed by a more meaningful cut on Thursday.