Another BJP worker’s body found hanging from tree in West Bengal’s Balrampur; CID to probe case

Body of BJP worker Dulal Mahato. (Image: Kailash Vijayvargiya/ Twitter)

The West Bengal government on Saturday handed over the Balrampur incident to CID (Crime Investigation Department) for further probe. The development took place after the body of a 32-year-old man was found hanging on Saturday from an electric pole at Purulia’s Balrampur. The man identified as Dulal Kumar was a BJP worker from Dabha village. The saffron party has alleged that ruling-Trinamool Congress was behind the incident. In a tweet, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Dulal Kumar’s murder was similar to that of Trilochan Mahato, a BJP activist.

अभी बलरामपुर, पुरुलिया के त्रिलोचन की चिता की आग ठंडी भी नहीं हुई… और वहीं के गाँव में रहने वाले @BJP4India कार्यकर्ता

दुलाल महतो का अभी अपहरण कर लिया गया, उसकी मोटर साइकिल तालाब के पास मिली है पुलिस को रिपोर्ट करने के बाद भी, अब तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई है! pic.twitter.com/gd00lfxF0h — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) June 1, 2018

Vijayvargiya also said that he had called ADG (Law and Order) on Friday night and asked him to save Dulal from being killed as he has been facing life threats. He said that ADG had told him that police will do its best to protect Dulal.

In a separate tweet on today morning, Vijayvargiya said that despite ADGs response and efforts, Dulal’s body was found hanging.

Trinamool Congress Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brien also condemned the incident and called for a detailed probe. “Strongly condemn this despicable act.All angles must be probed.Perpetrators of the heinous act must be punished.What role did J’khand border play? What elements of Bajrang Dal, Maoist or BJP involved. Let truth be found by investigation,” O Brien said.