Another bank strike in the offing? Here is what United Forum of Bank Unions threatened

The United Forum of Bank Unions today threatened to intensify their stir in July and August against the ‘meagre’ two per cent salary hike, officials said. The bank employees had observed a two-day strike on May 30 and 31 against the hike. The United Federation of Bank Unions, the umbrella organisation of nine bank unions, met here and congratulated the staff for observing the two-day strike, general secretary of the federation CH Venkatachalam said.

“It has been decided to further continue the struggle with more strikes. Having regard to the need for an amicable solution, it was decided to meet the higher authorities in the government and the banks”, he told PTI. “However, if no solution is forthcoming in these meetings, the United Forum of Bank Unions will proceed and announce more agitations”, he said.

Meanwhile, a report from Tirupathi quoted senior vice-president of the National Confederation of Bank Employees, VVSR Sarma as saying that the bank staff would intensify the stir in a phased manner in July and August to press for their demands.

“Prior to intensifying our agitation, United Forum of Bank Unions decided to submit a memorandum on the wage hike issue and other banking developmental issues to finance minister Arun Jaitley by this month-end,” he said.