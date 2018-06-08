Another assassination threat? After PM Modi, letters by Maoists speak of eliminating Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Hours after the police got its hands on a sensational letter that blew the lid off a sinister plot to allegedly assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type’ plan, two more letters have been accessed by the police allegedly written by Maoists which threatens to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family. According to multiple media reports, the letters mention the gunning down of Maoists by security forces in Gadchiroli area of the state.

Both the letters showed that considerable planning and funding was in place to execute the plan to eliminate CM Fadnavis. It also pointed that help was sought from commodores located at international locations, reports said. Citing state Home Ministry sources, Times Now said that both the letters mention the Gadchorili encounters and there was ‘some sort of revenge plan’ was being planned by the Maoists.

On April 21 and 22, 40 Naxalites were killed by security forces in an operation in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra. The letter said that the killings of their cadres will not affect their movement and they will avenge the killings. Meanwhile, the state Home Department has tightened security measures in and around the city.

Earlier in the day, a letter allegedly written by a Maoist sympathiser revealed that a plot similar to Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was is place to kill the Prime Minister, the Pune Police told a court today, according to PTI. They claimed that the letter was recovered during a raid at the Delhi residence of Rona Wilson who was arrested by police in a joint operation with Delhi Police on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

A copy of the letter released by news agency ANI said that in spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, ‘Modi has successfully established BJP governments in more than 15 states’. “If this pace continues then it would mean immense trouble for the party on all fronts…Col Kisan and a few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end the Modi-era.”