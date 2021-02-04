  • MORE MARKET STATS

Another arrest made in connection with Red Fort violence during farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day

February 4, 2021 7:59 AM

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26.

Farmers protest red fort delhi policeMany of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with the violence at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Dharmendra Singh. His role in hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26 is also being ascertained, police said.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protest sites have been turned into fortresses with police putting up multi-layer barricades and concertina wires to stop the movement of vehicles.

