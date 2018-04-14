Another Ambedkar statue vandalised in Greater Noida

This isn’t the first time when a BR Ambedkar statue was vandalized in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

A day before his 127th birth anniversary on April 14 (Saturday), a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was found vandalized at Richhpal Garhi village of Bisrakh in Greater Noida. The incident reportedly took place on Friday morning when the villagers spotted the statue of Ambedkar, in the Ambedkar park of the village damaged. The statue of the Dalit icon had been in the park for the last 25 years. A heavy police force was deployed in view of the tense situation.

Suniti Singh, SP (rural), said a case was registered against unknown persons for vandalism and defacement of the statue and that the guilty would not be spared. A large number of people from nearby villages had gathered after news of vandalism spread. Police, however, contained the mob. Singh said that the damaged statue was being replaced with a new one.

This isn’t the first time when a BR Ambedkar statue was vandalized in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the statue of Dalit icon was vandalized in Mawana district of the state. Since this incident, there has been anger in the Dalit families of the village.

Security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh in view of Ambedkar Jayanti today to prevent any possible attempt at inciting violence, with political parties drawing up separate plans for the occasion.

The district administration is in the process to replace the damaged statue before the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti starts.

A new statue of BR Ambedkar is being brought from Aligarh to replace the old one, said Amit Singh, SDM, Greater Noida.