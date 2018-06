The approval was given at the 35th meeting.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved construction of another 3,18,900 affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) with an investment of Rs 8,692 crore, a government release said. The central assistance for the same will be Rs 3,782 crore.

The approval was given at the 35th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, it said.