Announce date of Ram temple construction: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said that he was not there to do politics. (ANI)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Saturday asked Central Government to announce the date of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. Hours after reaching the city for a two-day visit, Thackeray said that he was not there to do politics but want to know the date when Ram temple will be constructed.

“Humein aaj mandir banne ki tareekh chahiye. Pehle mandir kab banaoge wo batao, baaki baatein to baad me hoti rahengi. Aaj mujhe tareekh chahiye. ( Today we want the date of construction of ram Temple. First tell us when construction of Ram Temples will start. Other things could be held later. I want the date today),” he said as per ANI.

The Shiv Sena chief further said that it’s the wish of every Hindu that the temple is constructed. “Every Hindu wishes that the temple is constructed as soon as possible. If the ordinance is brought on it, Shiv Sena will support,” he added.

The Sena chief arrived in the temple town along with his family in the temple town in the evening. The party has reportedly sent close to 3,000 Shiv Sena supporters from Maharashtra in two trains.

Uddhav Thackeray is believed to have brought a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which would be handed over to the priest at the Ram Janmabhoomi. This is Thackeray’s first visit to the city.

Read also: Ram in ‘exile’ in Ayodhya ‘biggest betrayal’, says Shiv Sena

Tomorrow, the Shiv Sena chief will visit take darshan of Ram Lalla, after which he will interact with the media and then with the public, party sources told PTI.

#WATCH: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aditya Thackeray offers prayer at Sarayu River in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena will hold an event in the city tomorrow over the matter of #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/oJdSnVVwck — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2018

Tomorrow, the Shiv Sena chief will visit Ram Lalla, after which he will interact with the media and then with public, party sources told news agency PTI.

The city will also see another congregation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists tomorrow who will participate in a Dharam Sabha. The Security arrangements have been tightened at the disputed site with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a close watch.