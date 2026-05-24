West Bengal’s newly announced Annapurna Yojana is set to replace the long-running Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, bringing major changes in monthly financial assistance, eligibility rules and beneficiary verification. Scheduled to roll out from June 1, 2026, the new scheme is being positioned by the state’s BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as a revamped welfare model focused on women’s financial support.

For millions of women already receiving benefits under Lakshmir Bhandar, the biggest question is simple – what exactly changes under the new scheme?

Bigger monthly payout under Annapurna Yojana

The most noticeable change is the sharp increase in financial assistance.

Under Lakshmir Bhandar, most beneficiaries received around Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 per month depending on category and eligibility. Under Annapurna Yojana, eligible women will receive a flat Rs 3,000 monthly payment directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

For many families, this effectively doubles the monthly support they were previously receiving.

The government says the higher payout is aimed at helping women manage rising household expenses and improving financial independence.

Existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries may not need to apply again

One major relief for current beneficiaries is that the government plans to automatically migrate existing Lakshmir Bhandar recipients into Annapurna Yojana. This means women already enrolled under the earlier scheme are unlikely to face a completely fresh registration process unless additional verification is required.

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The move is expected to reduce paperwork and avoid disruption in monthly payments during the transition.

Stricter eligibility rules than Lakshmir Bhandar

While the benefit amount has increased, Annapurna Yojana also introduces tighter screening rules.

Lakshmir Bhandar mainly focused on providing support to women from economically weaker households. Annapurna Yojana goes a step further by specifically excluding women who are part of formal government income systems.

Under the new rules, the following categories will not be eligible:

-Income taxpayers

-Permanent or retired government employees

-Women receiving government pensions

-Teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided institutions

This marks a significant shift from the earlier welfare framework, where the screening process was comparatively broader.

Who can apply for Annapurna Yojana?

According to the notified guidelines, applicants must meet the following conditions:

-Must be a woman resident of West Bengal

-Age should be between 25 and 60 years

-Must not be an income taxpayer

-Should not be employed in government service

-Should not receive a regular government pension

-Must not work in government-aided educational institutions

Officials say the aim is to direct benefits toward women without stable institutional income support.

New verification process likely to be stricter

Another major difference is the verification mechanism. Under Annapurna Yojana, applications will undergo scrutiny and field-level verification before approval. Government officials are expected to conduct enquiries to check income status, employment details, and eligibility documents.

After the verification process, Block Development Officers (BDOs) in rural areas and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) in urban regions will forward approved names online to the District Magistrate for final clearance.

The government says the stricter verification system is meant to prevent ineligible beneficiaries from receiving assistance.

Online and offline application process

A dedicated Annapurna Yojana portal is expected to go live from June 1 for new applicants. Women applying under the scheme are expected to require:

-Aadhaar card

-Bank account details

-Passport-size photograph

-Address proof

-Other identity documents

Apart from online applications, the government is also expected to organise offline application camps and local registration facilities to help rural beneficiaries.

Lakshmir Bhandar, launched in 2021 under the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, became one of India’s biggest state-level cash assistance programmes for women, covering over 2.15 crore beneficiaries.

With Annapurna Yojana, the new government is not only increasing the payout amount but also redesigning the welfare structure with stricter eligibility checks and targeted beneficiary selection.