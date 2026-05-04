On May 4, 2026, as Tamil Nadu counted votes for its Assembly elections, K. Annamalai, the former IPS officer and ex-BJP Tamil Nadu president, shot back into trending discussions across X (Twitter). Not because he wasn’t contesting, but because of his absence from the fray

Annamalai trends as Tamil Nadu counts votes

Early trends showed TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), led by actor Thalapathy Vijay, performing strongly and leading in a large number of seats. The party seemed to tap into a strong wave of anti-incumbency against the DMK and also a visibly growing dissatisfaction with traditional Dravidian politics.

At the same time, the NDA alliance of the BJP and AIADMK struggled, and reports suggested the BJP’s vote share had dropped compared to earlier elections. The trend was enough to bring Annamalai back into public discussion.

Many internet users argue that Annamalai had correctly predicted Tamil Nadu’s hunger for change years earlier through his aggressive anti-DMK campaigns, padayatras, and corruption exposés. Supporters feel the BJP sidelined a leader with genuine grassroots momentum in favour of alliance arithmetic that didn’t deliver.

The trend gained momentum online after journalist Smita Prakash wrote, “Interesting that Annamalai is not in Chennai but Colombo when TN results are out. What Vijay has achieved today is what Annamalai had envisaged in 2024. He sensed it, but ppl were not ready to transfer allegiance to the BJP. But A is lambi race ka ghoda.” She later clarified that he had already returned to Chennai.

Interesting that Annamalai is not i nChennai but Colombo when TN results are out. What Vijay has achieved today is what Annamalai had envisaged in 2024. He sensed it but ppl were not ready to transfer allegiance to the BJP. But A is lambi race ka ghoda.https://t.co/JFY6KwcVoR — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 4, 2026

After this, X was flooded with reactions.

One user wrote:

“Annamalai was telling this, people hate both DMK and ADMK. Never associate with them, contest alone. But BJP threw him out. To get proven it by Vijay’s TVK. Respect to Annamalai, Congrats to Vijay.”

Another said: “Annamalai prepared the ground for 3+ years building narratives against DMK, Vijay harvesting it.”

Some reactions were critical of party decisions: “BJP wilfully sabotaged his organic growth… This man should have been in [the fight].” One more user even added, “Hope Amit Shah at least now openly admits that his political calculations of Tamilnadu is very poor.”

There were also long-term takes on his future. One post read: “By keeping Annamalai out of these elections, they’ve shielded Annamalai to take on Vijay in 2031.”

Where was Annamalai during all this?

While all this discussion was happening, K. Annamalai was in Colombo attending the Kamban Vizha 2026, a cultural event linked to the Kamba Ramayanam. His presence there became another talking point online, though he returned to Chennai the same day. His decision not to contest this election had already been explained earlier as a personal choice, but now, supporters are reading it differently.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 update

Tamil Nadu, long seen as a stronghold of Dravidian politics with DMK and AIADMK dominating for decades, is now witnessing a big change. The state is in the middle of a tense three-way fight involving the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the AIADMK-BJP alliance, and a fresh political force, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay and his party TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam).

Early trends show TVK even overtaking DMK in several parts of the state. While most exit polls had still predicted a DMK win for a second term. Across social media and news discussions, one phrase kept repeating: the “Vijay effect.” Many believe his entry into politics has changed voter mood, especially among younger and first-time voters.

A poll prediction made by Axis My India just before voting had already hinted at this possibility, suggesting TVK could win 98 to 120 seats. As counting progressed, TVK reportedly moved closer to the majority mark, with leads crossing 111 seats at one point in early trends.