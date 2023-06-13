The AIADMK, the primary Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning state BJP chief Annamalai over his remarks against former party supremo and Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa.

The development, seen as a flashpoint between the two alliance partners, whose ties have deteriorated lately, came after the AIADMK criticised Annamalai for giving an interview to a leading English daily, “intentionally” defaming Jayalalithaa.

Addressing reporters following a meeting of district secretaries at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami read out the resolution which stated that Annamalai’s remarks had deeply hurt the sentiments of the AIADMK cadre and the general public.

“Amma served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for 16 years and brought many schemes for the welfare of the public and inspired other states to implement them. Without any political experience or maturity, BJP leader Annamalai has passed such comments intentionally (against Jayalalithaa) with a motive and the AIADMK strongly condemns it,” he said.

During the interview, Annamalai indirectly accused Jayalalithaa of being corrupt. Women supporters of the AIADMK have said that they will not hesitate to lay siege to the BJP chief’s residence if Annamalai spoke ill of Amma again.

Reminding the BJP of the respect that the saffron party’s national leaders including the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani had for Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said that it was because of the AIADMK’s support that BJP came to power at the Centre in 1998.

Earlier in the day, senior AIADMK leader Pollachi Jayaraman said that Annamalai had no right to comment on Amma and warned that the party leadership will take a call on continuing ties with the BJP in wake of his remarks.

“Annamalai has no quality to talk about Amma. All top national leaders including the current Prime Minister went all the way to Poes Garden to seek support. Amma never went behind them,” AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam said.

On Monday, the Puducherry AIADMK cadres carrying party flags raised slogans against Annamalai and said they will urge the party’s high command to reconsider the alliance with BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP hits back at AIADMK

Meanwhile, the BJP also hit back at AIADMK for hitting out at the party chief without understanding the full context of his remarks. Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Karu Nagarajan said Annamalai did not enter politics for power or position but for public welfare.

“Our leader has been raising his voice against corruption since day one. He is focused on setting the system right for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and people here know that he speaks directly from the heart. Jayakumar is sawing off the branch he is sitting on. You are only going to get affected by these remarks,” Nagarajan said.

Taking aim at senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar for speaking out against Annamalai, Nagarajan said he may be frustrated because Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with party functionaries from South Chennai constituency and it could hamper his son Jayavardhan’s chances of contesting from there.

Jayalalithaa, the prime accused in a disproportionate assets case, passed away before the Supreme Court passed its verdict quashing a Karnataka High Court order which acquitted co-accused VK Sasikala and others.