Anna Hazare’s village replicate Dharmendra’s Sholay style protest atop a water tank to support his demands

As the most famous resident of their village continued his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, people in Anna Hazare’s Ralegan Siddhi today replicated actor Dharmendra’s protest atop a water tank in the iconic film “Sholay”, to support the social activist’s demands. A group of residents of the village, located in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar district, climbed atop the water tank, and shouted slogans demanding that the government should accept Hazare’s demands, which include the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in states.

Some protesters were carrying the national tricolour, and they threatened to jump off the tank if their demands were not accepted, an aide of the activist said. Hazare began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 23.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan today met him at the venue, to discuss his demands. Hazare’s 2011 agitation in Delhi had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal. This time, Hazare is also demanding that the government ensure better Minimum Support Price for farmers’ agro produce to address the agrarian distress.