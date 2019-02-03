Anna Hazare’s fast enters fifth day, says people will hold PM Modi responsible if anything happens to me

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Sunday said that people will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible of anything happens to him. Speaking to news agency ANI, Hazare, 81, whose indefinite hunger strike entered fifth day today, said that he has selflessly served this country throughout his life.

“People will remembr me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added duel to fire. If somwthing happens to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible,” he said.

On January 30, Hazare under the banner of ‘Jan Andolan Satyagraha’ launched his indefinite hunger strike at his village Ralegan-Siddhi for implementation of his three-point long-pending demands. They include the immediate appointment of Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayuktas in all states and implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission Report on the farmers.

On Friday morning, Anna Hazare had received a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), acknowledging a letter sent by him to PM Narendra Modi on January 1.

Anna said that the PM’s letter did not address any of the issues raised by him in his letters to Modi and only “tersely” acknowledged it.

“The letter was written by the PMO to me on January 25 and I received it yesterday. It only says ‘we have received your letter dated January 1, greetings’. It’s silent on my demands of Lokpal, Lokayukta, farmers’ issues and a fair price for agricultural produce,” Hazare said.

According to Hazare, he has sent a total of 35 letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since the latter came to power in May 2014, but has not received any satisfactory responses.

Meanwhile, Dr Dhananjay Pote, who is closely monitoring Anna’s health, conducted a routine check-up on Saturday morning and he Hazare has lost 3.4 kg.