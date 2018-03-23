​​ ​
  3. Anna Hazare to start indefinite hunger strike for Lokpal tomorrow

Anna Hazare to start indefinite hunger strike for Lokpal tomorrow

Social activist Anna Hazare is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike against the Centre in Delhi tomorrow, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then UPA government.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 12:47 AM
Anna Hazare, Lokpal, anna hazare hunger stike, UPA government, bjp, Aam Aadmi Party, arvind kejriwal Hazare previously has accused the Union government of not appointing the Lokpal to investigate the cases of corruption, despite having a law in place. (PTI)

Social activist Anna Hazare is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike against the Centre in Delhi tomorrow, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then UPA government. The venue of his protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. This time, however, his target is expected to be the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

Hazare previously has accused the Union government of not appointing the Lokpal to investigate the cases of corruption, despite having a law in place. “Anna will first visit the Rajghat and then come to the Ram Lila Maidan, where he will go an indefinite strike,” said an aide of Hazare.
The day, March 23, has been chosen on purpose as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on this day by the British, the aide said.

A core committee meeting of Hazare’s trusted aides and representatives of farmers’ organisations took place at the New Maharashtra Sadan today. Earlier today, Hazare took a round of the Ram Lila Maidan, where the organisers claimed that thousands of people will attend the protest that will begin tomorrow. The 2011 anti-graft agitation by Hazare, which aimed at the increasing corruption cases that had surfaced during the UPA rule, had received the support of millions of people across the country.

Some of the main organisers behind that anti-corruption movement later formed the Aam Aadmi Party, which now governs Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of Hazare’s key aides. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters to avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, and JLN Marg. Hazare and his supporters will first visit the Rajghat and then they will march to Shaheedi Park and then to Ram Lila Maidan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Puranik Nikhilesh
    Mar 23, 2018 at 8:28 am
    If he's really serious which I doubt,he has a fight on hand.The man who hates the very word Lok right from his Gujarat days won't easily budge.May be Anna will have to face IT,ED,raids,his trust if any will be probed 😁
    Reply
    1. Sastry Vemoory
      Mar 23, 2018 at 8:28 am
      (contd. from the previous posting) like the following and Anna Hazare may demand for a time-table of action to be taken accordingly: (a) Doubling of Farmers’ incomes (by enabling farmers to their produce directly to consumers bypassing intermediaries, (b) Advances being made available to farmers within one week against, and final settlement of, Insurance Claims within one month by utilising in an effective and timely manner all available means of collecting necessary information such as Satellite, Drones. Inquiries with neighbours, employees, visits by Ins. Company officials etc., © Government issuing advisories regarding when the plantation of a crop should proceed and when to stop in order that the aggregate output neither exceeds nor falls short of Demand for each crop. (d) ensure that the benefit of MSP fixed redounds to farmers by placing at the disposal of the concerned officials the financial resources, the manpower, the transport facilities, warehousing etc
      Reply
      1. Sastry Vemoory
        Mar 23, 2018 at 8:24 am
        Anna Hazare should be more concerned about unearthing cases of corruption as even disclosure of corruption to the public at large through media has a deter effect. Follow-up on the action to be taken for quick and timely punishment is, of course, equally important. A Lok Pal who acts like a Court without its own investigative machinery may be time-consuming and run counter to the objectives to be served. Anna Hazare may at least demand strengthening, empowering and enabling ACB to take up investigation of cases of corruption complained about, proactively detect and collect evidence of corruption for submission to Lok Pal. Anna Hazare sees to have lost sight of his own demand for time-norms for various services to be rendered by the Government at each level--the Central Government, the State Government, the Muni l/Panchayat level. Farmers’ distress can be mitigated within one year by taking steps l (Cond. in next posting
        Reply

        Go to Top