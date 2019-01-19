Anna Hazare to sit on hunger strike from January 30 over Lokpal Act

By: | Updated: January 19, 2019 7:36 PM

Last year in October, the social activist had threatened to launch a hunger strike against the Centre. He criticised the Modi government saying that it had assured it will appoint the Lokpal and implement the Lokpal Bill passed by the Parliament.

Anna Hazare, Lokpal Act, Anna Hazare hunger strike, Lokpal Bill, Lokpal appointment, Anna Hazare movement, Anna Hazare on hunger strikeHazare took the decision after he felt that the Modi government “did nothing in last five years” on this front.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said that he will sit on a hunger strike from January 30 as the central government has failed to implement the Lokpal Bill. He will sit on hunger strike in his village Ralegan Siddhi.

Hazare took the decision after he felt that the Modi government “did nothing in last five years” on this front. Informing about the move, Hazare said: “Law ( Lokpal & Lokayuktas Act) was made in 2013. Then Modi government came to power in 2014. We felt that something will be done now, but they did nothing in the last five years. So I have decided to go on a hunger strike.”

Last year in October, the social activist had threatened to launch a hunger strike against the Centre. However, he postponed that by three months.

“But there is a lack of will in this government to curb corruption and hence, it is giving a lot of reasons and delaying the appointment of the Lokpal,” Hazare had said.

Anna Hazare has been fighting for Lokpal since 2011. He was on a 12-day hunger strike and led an anti-corruption movement in the country. Under pressure from the movement, the then UPA government later passed the Lokpal bill.

