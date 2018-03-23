Anna Hazare Lokpal Hunger Strike Highlights: Seven years on, Gandhian social activist reignites movement at Ramlila Maidan

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: ANI)

Anna Hazare LIVE: Social activist Anna Hazare today began his indefinite fast seeking a competent Lokpal and better production cost for farm produce at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The venue of Anna Hazare’s protest is the same one where back in 2011, he sat on a hunger strike demanding the constitution of a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. Before starting his fast, Hazare who in the past has taken several steps to press for the Lokpal, called the government “sly”.

“You cancelled trains carrying protesters to Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don’t need police protection. Your protection won’t save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done,” he said. It was in 2011 when Anna Hazare began the anti-corruption movement along with Arvind Kejriwal. While Kejriwal later went on to become the Chief Minister of Delhi, Hazare continued to work towards the constitution of a Lokpal. Ever since then, the Gandhian has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

Check out the Live Updates as they happen-

5: 20 PM: A core committee meeting of Hazare’s trusted aides and representatives of farmers’ organisations took place at the New Maharashtra Sadan yesterday.

5:10 PM: The day, March 23, has been chosen by Anna Hazare for the strike on purpose as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on this day by the British.

5:00 PM: Anna Hazare and his supporters before starting the strike first visited Rajghat and then marched to Shaheedi Park and then finally to Ramlila Maidan.

4:50 PM:Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

4:40 PM: On October 3, 2017, social activist Anna Hazare, who himself is a bachelor, had advised those who wished to join politics — to get married. The Gandhian activist had urged the youth not to follow in his footsteps and remain unmarried, for it was difficult to lead an unblemished life.

4: 30 PM: Hazare previously has accused the Union government of not appointing the Lokpal to investigate the cases of corruption, despite having a law in place.

4: 20 PM: In wake of the strike, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters to avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, and JLN Marg.

4:10 PM: In 2017, Hazare had written eight letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to pledge his support for a strong Lokpal Bill.

3:55 PM: The activist had in 2011 anti-corruption campaign and 12-day hunger strike warned that he would resume his fast if an effective law was not instituted to deal with corruption and misgovernance.

3:45 PM: While Anna Hazare has been working towards, this movement since 2011, this time, however, his target is the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

3:40 PM: Earlier in the day, Hazare paid tributes at Raj Ghat in Delhi, before beginning his indefinite fast demanding a competent Lokpal and better production cost for farm produce.

Anna Hazare at Rajghat earlier today. (Photo: ANI)

3:30 PM: Hazare had earlier said that he would do satyagraha till life is left in his body, and accused the central government of not allotting space.