Anna Hazare hits out at PM Modi, to begin fast today against dilution of Lokpal law

Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare has launched a scathing attack against the Modi government over the Lokpal issue and announced that he would sit on a fast from Wednesday. Hazare, who launched India Against Corruption, said his fast is not against any party, individual or side. However, Hazare alleged that Lokpal was turned into law five years ago but nothing has been done yet. The Modi government has given excuses after excuses and misled people of the country, Hazare claimed. Hazare also said that the central government had no intention to make Lokpal stringent and had instead weakened it by passing the amendment in just three days.

Hazare said he has been taking part in the movement for the betterment of the society and this one is on the same lines. The fast will begin at 10 am in Hazare’s hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra. The anti-corruption crusader referred to an amendment, which was passed on July 27, 2016. The amendment stated that government officers’ wife, son and daughter and other relatives won’t have to submit property details.

WATCH: Anna Hazare blasts PM Narendra Modi

Hazare had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis threatening to launch an agitation at his native village in Ahmednagar district over the “non-fulfillment” of assurances by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state on the appointment of Lokpal and passage of Lokayukta Act.

Hazare’s announcement comes even as the Fadnavis Cabinet has decided to bring the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, who has been acting as an emissary between the government and the activist, urged Hazare to cancel the agitation, claiming that almost all the demands made by the activist have been fulfilled.

Apart from the appointment of Lokpal at the national level and Lokayukta in states, Hazare has been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and some electoral reforms.