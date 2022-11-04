Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand HC directs SIT to file status report by Nov 11

In the Ankita Bhandari case, the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case to file a status report by November 11, news agency PTI reported. The SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi is investigating the murder case.

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder case.

Ankita Bhandari, 19, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra resort in Rishikesh, was killed allegedly by the owner of the resort named Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a BJP leader Vinod Arya. Her body was recovered from the Chila canal in Rishikesh on September 24, six days after she went missing.

Pulkit Arya, along with two managers of the resort, were arrested by police for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation.

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari murder case: Vanantra Resort owned by BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya demolished

The high court has asked the SIT to explain in the report details of the evidence that was collected from the resort before it was bulldozed.

In the petition, Ashutosh Negi, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, alleged that the police and the SIT were covering up the evidence in the murder case. The plea further alleged that her post-mortem report has not been made public yet, and that the post-mortem was done without the presence of a lady doctor, which is in clear violation of a Supreme Court order.

Further, the petition said that Ankita Bhandari was abused, but the police were hiding the fact.

Meanwhile, Bhandari’s parents who were present in the High Court premises, said that they were not satisfied with the SIT investigation, and asked for a CBI inquiry.

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari case: BJP likely to make changes in Uttarakhand govt, party unit

The family also questioned the recent fire that broke out in the accused’s Amla candy factory located in the resort premises and asked how it happened despite the presence of policemen and moreover the factory’s electricity connection was cut. Ankita’s father Virendra Singh claimed that all this happened as part of a conspiracy to destroy the evidence, reported PTI.

Further, he said he will keep the fight going, till his daughter gets justice.