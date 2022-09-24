Ankita Bhandari murder case: BJP expels accused Pulkit Arya’s father and brother from party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and his son Ankit Arya from the party, a day after the leader’s another son Pulkit Arya was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri.

The party’s media incharge Manveer Chauhan said that action was taken on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister’s rank, while Ankit is the Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.

On Friday, Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit, who owns the resort in Yamkeshwar block, was arrested. Two other employees, his manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta, were arrested as well for allegedly killing 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari.

Police said that the accused had “confessed” to the murder, naming Pulkit as the “main accused” in the case. The three murder accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday by a local court.

Meanwhile, angry locals set fire to the Vanantra Resort in the Laxman Jhula area on Saturday. In the wee hours of Saturday, the resort was demolished with bulldozers on the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Locals also protested against BJP MLA Renu Visht and vandalised her car over the Ankita Bhandari murder case today. The MLA was later escorted away by the police, ANI reported.

The Uttarakhand CM, in a tweet, said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renka Devi to look into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. He also added that the body was recovered from the Chilla canal today morning.

Additional SP Shekhar Suyal said that Ankita’s father and brother had identified the body, which was found at the Chilla canal’s barrage.