Ankita Bhandari case: Vanantra resort not registered under Uttarakhand tourism rules, says cop

DIG P Renuka Devi, the SIT in-charge in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has revealed that the Vantara resort wasn’t registered under Uttarakhand Tourism rules & didn’t have a Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), reported ANI.

She further added that the concerned authorities have been asked to take necessary action.

“During the investigation, we found that the resort was not registered under Uttarakhand Tourism rules. So, we have written to the concerned authority to take necessary action and inform us of the same,” DIG P Renuka Devi said, as quoted by ANI. “It was also found that the resort didn’t have a NOC (No Objection Certificate) either…We also wrote to the court for trial in a fast-track court. Our investigation is going on. We have received some FSL reports and some more are yet to come,” she added.

On September 24, the body of Ankita Bhandari was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, nearly a week after she went missing.

Police named Pulkit Arya, the owner of Vanantra resort, and the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya as the main accused. He was arrested, along with the manager and assistant manager of the resort.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that it has decided to bring all areas controlled by the state’s revenue police under the jurisdiction of regular police, PTI reported. The decision will be implemented in a phased manner, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said.