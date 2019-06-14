Ankit Saxena murder: Am I being punished for promoting communal harmony, asks victim’s father as AAP govt fails to provide compensation

Ankit Saxena murder case: "I wanted love and harmony to prevail between the two communities. Am I being punished for it?" said Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena who was killed in New Delhi last year, questioning the Aam Aadmi Party government's failure to provide the promised compensation. Ankit Saxena, 23, was lynched to death in broad daylight in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar in February, 2018, by the family members of his Muslim girlfriend. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had then promised a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim family, however, Ankit's father said the Delhi government has failed to keep its promise so far . "We have yet not received any compensation. We repeatedly reminded the Delhi government, but they did not pay heed to it. The government has not fulfilled its promise," Yashpal told news agency ANI. Soon after the killed professional photographer's kin highlighted the government's apathy, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said he would look into the delay in providing the compensation. He assured the family of all help and said strict action will be taken people responsible for the neglect. "I want to assure Ankit's family that the Delhi government is sensitive about this matter. We will look into the reasons behind the delay. A good lawyer and compensation will be provided at the earliest. No body will be spared if the delay is found at the officers' level," Bhardwaj said. The sensational murder case had resulted in tension between the two communities in the area last year. Advocating social harmony, Ankit's father had then urged the communities to refrain from indulging in any untoward incident. Yashpal Saxena had even organised an Iftar party months after the murder of his son in his attempt to water down the communal tension in his neighbourhood.