Ankit Gujjar, gangster accused of murdering BJP leader, ‘beaten to death’ in Tihar jail

Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Gujjar last year from Haryana’s Jhajjar.

Gangster Ankit Gujjar, who is accused of killing BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014, was found dead inside the Tihar jail complex on Wednesday. While the 29-year-old was allegedly beaten to death as per initial investigation, two other inmates were injured and have been admitted to the nearby Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. According to the investigation, he was beaten up by four people.

Vijay Pandit was shot dead outside his Dadri home.

Gujjar was arrested in 2015 and his name had also surfaced in 22 other cases, including eight related to murder and extortion. He was lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a 2019 murder case.

Vikram Singh, Gujjar’s father, alleged that his son was killed by Tihar officials as he refused to give protection money. Singh claimed that jail officials were demanding Rs 10,000 as protection money, but he refused and they started targeting him.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel informed that Gujjar was lodged in jail number 3 and a judicial inquiry is underway into the incident. “The Tihar jail administration has also initiated an inquiry into the incident,” he said.

Additional DCP (West) Prashant Gautam said a call was made to the police around 9.15 am on Wednesday regarding Gujjar’s death. Gautam said that when the police reached the spot, it found Gujjar dead in the dispensary bed while two of his cell inmates, Gurpreet (22) and Gurjeet (22) were injured. “Inquest proceedings by a magistrate are underway. Action will be taken as per the inquest report and the post-mortem report,” Gautam told The Indian Express.

