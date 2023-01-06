Anjali Singh death case: Another arrest, another twist as probe finds man accused of driving car was home all day

The Delhi Police has arrested another person, the sixth accused, in the case of death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Kanjhawala area of the national capital. The accused, identified as Ashutosh, had provided false information to the police, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, reported ANI. Hooda said that further probe in the case is underway.

A day earlier, Hooda said two accused, including Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, who are friends with the five accused, tried to shield the men, and police were on the lookout for them.

Anjali Singh dragged for over 10 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala

In a horrific incident, Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. Anjali’s body was found by police vans at around 4 AM, which were chasing the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car after being alerted about the accident.

Five accused were arrested on Sunday morning and were booked under charges of culpable homicide, rash driving and criminal conspiracy. On Friday, all the five accused were taken to Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi hospital at night for medical examination, as a precautionary move.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: All five accused were taken to Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi hospital at night for medical examination. Police took them for medical examination at night as part of the precaution. pic.twitter.com/rAi9FZzwUW — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Accused Deepak Khanna not behind wheels

Meanwhile, police investigation found that Deepak Khanna who was accused of driving the Baleno car that led to Singh’s death was not inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Police said he was asked by cousins and friends to tell police that he was with them, as he was the only person who had a driving license, The Indian Express reported.

The 26-year-old is a Gramin Sewa driver’s phone call records did not match with the other accused, and it showed that he was home all day.

According to the investigators, Amit Khanna (25), who works for a nationalised bank in Uttam Nagar; Krishan (27), who worked at the Spanish Culture Centre at Connaught Place; Mithun (26), a hairdresser at a salon; and Manoj Mittal (27), a BJP functionary in Sultanpuri, had planned to celebrate New Year’s Eve together at Murthal.

They left their houses at 6 PM, and went to a ration shop in Sultanpuri, where they allegedly drank. They were there till 10 PM and then left for Murthal around midnight. While returning between 1.40 AM and 2 AM, they were on the same route that was being taken by Anjali and her female friend in their Jupiter scooty. The two vehicles were entering a narrow lane when the car hit the two-scooter from the front.

A source told IE that since the men were allegedly in a drunken state, they fled from the spot. They reversed the car, and Singh’s leg got stuck near the tyre, after which she was stuck and dragged. They intentionally did not cross any borders to avoid checkpoints, and reached Kanjhawala at around 3 AM, and kept driving in circles, and took small cuts to avoid police. At around 4 AM, the body fell from the car.

To evade police, the accused then went back to Sultanpuri and reached Ashutosh’s house around 4:40 AM. They returned the car and informed him about the accident.

In a new footage, the four accused are seen leaving in an autorickshaw and headed back home at around 5 AM. Police said the men knew they were in trouble since they did not have a driving license, and asked Deepak for help, who volunteered.

However, Deepak did not know the seriousness of the crime, and he later broke down during the probe, a source close to the investigation told IE.