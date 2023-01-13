Anjali Singh death case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops deployed on Sultanpuri-Kanjhawala route

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has suspended 11 policemen of Rohini district who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed and her body dragged by a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital on January 1, reported ANI.

The police personnel include two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident. The report was submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

The MHA had also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets over their alleged dereliction of duties, adding that disciplinary action will be taken against the accused.

The MHA has also directed police to file a chargesheet in connection with the case as soon as possible.

Seven accused arrested in Kanjhawala case

So far, seven accused have been arrested in the case. Besides the five accused – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, Ashutosh and Mithun – who were inside the car, police also arrested two more accused – Ashutosh and Ankush – for allegedly trying to “shield” the accused.

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj who is accused of lying about the identity of the driver of the car, who was driving Maruti Suzuki Baleno car. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal denied him bail taking note of the prosecution’s arguments that the investigation was at a nascent stage, reported The Indian Express.

Accused Ankush Khanna gets bail

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Delhi court granted bail to Ankush Khanna, who allegedly lied about the identity of the driver of the vehicle. He had surrendered at Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening.

Police said that Ankush and Ashutosh, who took the car from his brother-in-law Lokesh, lied to the police about the driver of the car being Deepak, who is also among the accused, and not Amit, as the former was the only one who had a driving licence. However, Delhi Police analysed Deepak’s call records, and found that he was home at the time of the incident.