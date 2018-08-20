Animals to be sacrificed only at designated spots on Bakrid: Noida DM

Eid ul Zuha or the festival of sacrifice is the second of two biggest Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide each year. (IE)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration today said the sacrifice of animals on Eid ul Zuha (Bakrid) should take place only at designated spots. Ahead of the festival on Wednesday, District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh along with Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma held a security arrangements review meeting. Eid ul Zuha or the festival of sacrifice is the second of two biggest Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide each year.

“Special attention should be given to Muslim-dominated areas. Also tour the areas in advance, to ensure uninterrupted power supply at places of prayers,” Singh told officials from the administration and police departments during the meeting held at the collectorate auditorium. According to an official statement, the district magistrate said stray animals should not be allowed near mosques during the prayers.

“The sacrifice of animals should take place only at the designated spots and if anyone is found doing it in public areas, strict action be taken against them,” he said. The officials have been asked to make sure the remains of sacrificed animals are not disposed off in ponds, rivers or thrown in drains or open grounds.

Ensure that dustbins are available at all designated places of sacrifice, he said, adding that sacrifice of large animals should be avoided. The district magistrate has instructed the administration to ensure that all places of sacrifice are sanitised in urban as well rural areas. “Roads and routes leading to the places of worship should be repaired and drinking water should be made available,” he said.

The officials concerned have been directed to take stock of the law and order situation in their respective areas. “Inform the district administration of any critical situation to ensure peace and harmony,” he said. He appealed to the public to help the administration and police. SSP Sharma asked the personnel to be vigilant and ensure quick action in case of crime or any untoward incident.

“Do not wait for any matter to escalate. Inform the police about it immediately. Those spreading rumours should be identified and action must be taken. Accord special attention to sensitive areas,” he said. Sharma also directed the officials to ensure that there is smooth traffic en route to places of worship on Wednesday,read the statement.