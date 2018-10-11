Anil Kapoor comes in support of #MeToo movement, calls it fantastic

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (ANI)

With more and more case of sexual harassment coming out and a number of popular figures are being accused through #MeToo Campaign, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has come out with its support saying girls are superior in every aspect. “I have three women in my house and they are fiercely independent. I am a listener and I think world should also be a listener and listen to whatever they have to say. For me, girls are superior in every aspect and I have said that always. What is happening is fantastic,” the actor was quoted as saying by ANI.

A number of popular figures including Union Minister MJ Akbar, actor Alok Nath, singer Kailash Kher among others have been accused in the case. On Thursday, another woman accused minister M J Akbar of sexual assault and molestation after similar accusations were made earlier by six women. Writing for The Wire, journalist Ghazala Wahab, executive editor of Force magazine, described a number of instances where Akbar allegedly molested her.

Wahab, who was part of The Asian Age from 1994 to 1997 — where Akbar was the editor — wrote that he would make the journalist sit opposite him “while he was supposedly writing his weekly column” and if he “needed to look up a word in the gigantic dictionary placed on a low tripod on the far end of his cabin, he would ask me instead of walking across the room”. “Once, in autumn of 1997, while I was half-squatting over the dictionary, he sneaked up behind me and held me by my waist. I stumbled in sheer fright while struggling to get to my feet. He ran his hands from my breast to my hips. I tried pushing his hands away, but they were plastered on my waist, his thumbs rubbing the sides of my breasts,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra also accused Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct. Her allegations had come days after two women separately levelled charges of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Mumbai-based Sukhnidh Kaur has also accused Grammy-winning mohan veena player Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt of harassing her when she was 14 years old. Bhatt’s son has denied allegations.