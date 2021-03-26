  • MORE MARKET STATS

Anil Dharker, noted journalist and author, passes away in Mumbai

March 26, 2021 12:13 PM

Dharker (74) was the founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival, held in November every year and was also the founder and director of Literature Live! which holds literary evenings throughout the year in the city.

Anil DharkerOver a five-decade-long illustrious career, Dharker had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more. (Photo source: IE)

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker died here on Friday, a former colleague said. Dharker (74) was the founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival, held in November every year and was also the founder and director of Literature Live! which holds literary evenings throughout the year in the city.

He underwent a bypass procedure at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday died there on Friday morning, the colleague said.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, Dharker had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Dharker had been the editor of a variety of publications, starting with Debonair (a monthly), Mid-Day and Sunday Mid-Day (evening papers); The Independent, a morning broad-sheet from the Times of India group and The Illustrated Weekly of India.

He was a columnist for The Indian Express newspaper and author The Romance Of Salt, a book on Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March. Dharker had also worked as a TV show producer and anchor, and head of a news television channel.

He was a member of the Advisory Boards of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Doordarshan, the Children`s Film Society of India and several film funds for the production of films in India. He was also a recipient of several awards for journalism.

Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.”

In her tributes to Dharker, fellow author and columnist Shobhaa De tweeted: Goodbye dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP.”

Lyricist and Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi tweeted,” Saddened to hear about Anil Dharker passing away. Will miss and cherish the discussions we had about life. A stimulating mind, nurturer of literature and art who thrived on ideas.”

