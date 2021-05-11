Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Home Minister, charged in money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate

The ED has filed money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh. (File photo)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of CBI’s FIR, the ED sources told ANI.

Notably, the NCP leader had to resign from the post of home minister after allegations of extortion and corruption were made against him by the suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze. Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI probe against him. Vaze had claimed that Deshmukh asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from hotels, bars and restaurants in the city. The CBI had questioned Deshmukh’s two personal assistants Sanjeev Palande and Kundan to investigate into the allegations made by Vaze.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already arrested five people including Sachin Vaze and Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane for their alleged role in the case in which a Scorpio with gelatin sticks and a note addressed to the Ambani family was parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s home. The NIA is also investigating them in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the Scorpio.

The NIA had arrested Sunil Mane on April 23 and Mumbai Police Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi on April 11 for allegedly helping Sachin Vaze in the Antilia conspiracy and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The NIA had quizzed the duo for several days before arresting them.

According to the reports, Kazi worked in the Crime Intelligence Unit along with Vaze and was aware of his plans. He actively took part in the conspiracy.

Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for allegedly devising the Antilia bomb scare plan and subsequently killing Mansukh Hiran after the businessman refused to take the blame for parking the explosive-laden Scorpio.