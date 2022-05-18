Anil Baijal quits as Delhi Lieutenant Governor citing personal reasons, submits resignation to President Kovind

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today resigned from his post after serving a tenure of over 5 years and four months. Baijal has cited personal reasons behind his decision to resign from his post. He has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons. He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the President,” news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

Baijal took over as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung. A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal was the Delhi L-G for a long tenure of more than 5 years and 4 months.

Ever since Baijal took charge as Delhi L-G, he had been at loggerheads with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the distribution of powers between the Centre and UT.

Before becoming Delhi L-G, Baijal held several eminent positions. He has served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Baijal has also served as the Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman and MD of Indian Airlines, CEO of Prasar Bharati, Development Commissioner of Goa, Commissioner (Sales Tax and Excise) of Delhi. He was responsible for the introduction of DD Bharti.

He also served as a member of the Advisory Group for Integrated Development of Power, Coal, and Renewable Energy chaired by SP Prabhu, currently Minister of Railways.