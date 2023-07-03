Industrialist Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai as part of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation, PTI reported citing official sources.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The details of the case is yet to be known.

Earlier, in 2020, he had appeared before the federal probe agency in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.