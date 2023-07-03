scorecardresearch
Anil Ambani appears before ED in alleged FEMA case

Anil Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai to record his statement.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani. (Express file image)

Industrialist Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai as part of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation, PTI reported citing official sources.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The details of the case is yet to be known.

Earlier, in 2020, he had appeared before the federal probe agency in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 16:13 IST

