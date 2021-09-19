‘Anguished over events of last 5 months’: What Amarinder Singh wrote in letter to Sonia Gandhi while stepping down as Punjab CM

Amarinder Singh, one of the party's powerful satraps, resigned from the post of chief minister after speaking to Sonia Gandhi with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls.

While stepping down as the chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he expressed anguish on the “political events of last about five months”, his office said today.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote to Congress President expressing anguish at political events of the last about 5 months, which he said were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns,” his office said.

“Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the State, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all,” he wrote.

Singh, one of the party’s powerful regional satraps, resigned from the post of chief minister after speaking to Sonia Gandhi with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls, saying he felt ‘humiliated‘. It is believed that Gandhi asked Singh to step down rather than being humiliated in this way.

The long-time Congress leader even hinted at quitting the party, speaking to reporters Saturday. “I am feeling humiliated. I have been in politics for 52 years. I will talk to my supporters and then I will decide on my future in politics,” Captain Amarinder stated.

The fallout came as a result of the months long stalemate between Singh and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been calling out against Singh’s way of handling the government. After quitting as the CM, Singh launched a no-holds-barred attack on Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a “total disaster”.

The names of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, the party’s current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are doing the rounds to succeed Captain as the chief minister. Meanwhile, senior party leader Ambika Soni rejected the offer of chief ministerial post in a late-night meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that the new chief minister should be from the Sikh community.