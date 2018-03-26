Angered by colleague’s death, Ola drivers block Delhi-Gurugram highway, clash with police

The strike cause taraffic movement on the highway. (ANI)

Angered by the murder of one of their colleagues, drivers employed with Ola on Monday blocked Delhi-Gurugram highway and also clashed with police, ANI has said. As per reports, the deceased, a resident of Noida had disappeared on Friday. The body was later discovered in Delhi’s Alipur district. His relatives believe that he was murdered during a car loot attempt.

Earlier on March 22, Uber drivers called off their four-day strike in Mumbai, the transport wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which spearheaded the stir had said. Ola had called off a similar strike a day earlier. The MNS in a statement had said that the Uber management, during their discussions with the police and the wing’s representatives had given a written commitment on meeting number of demands. The demands included a relook at drivers, who were blacklisted by the taxi aggregator and putting up stickers in the Marathi language on Uber cabs, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Uber had confirmed that the strike was called off with immediate effect. MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik was quoted as saying by PTI, “Like Ola, Uber has also assured us that the company will look into ways to increase earnings of the Uber driver-partners”.

Drivers of Uber and Ola had gone on an indefinite strike on March 19 to protest “low profit margins”. More than 45,000 app-based taxis operate in Mumbai alone.