Anger in country, Modi and Shah should visit campuses and listen to youth: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said there is anger in the country with every section of society feeling disturbed, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah to visit universities facing unrest and listen to the youth. Discussing Sunday’s attack on students by a masked mob in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also said it was the government, not just Delhi Police, that had been found wanting. “If there is unrest in the universities, we expect the prime minister to go there, we expect the home minister, senior leaders of the BJP to go and listen to the youth of this country…,” he told reporters.

Addressing a press conference in which he discussed a host of issues, Khera referred to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh being named in FIRs and said it was the “new normal” in the country with the victim being named rather than the perpetrator. “Delhi Police is one aspect, a very critical aspect, but when your leadership acts in a manner which is divisive, which tries to provoke one group against the other, which is unfair, unjust, what else do you expect the Delhi Police to do? “They are just carrying orders. I hope Delhi Police realises its potential and the expectations people have from it and acts responsibly,” he said.

No arrests have been made in the JNU attack case yet. The Congress leader alleged that there is unrest and anger in the country and every section of society is feeling disturbed and apprehensive. “Be it the 45-year record high unemployment, price rise, unkept promises or arrogant attitude of the government, the result of this attitude is visible across the country.

From campuses to different sections of the society, you see unrest, you see anger, you see apprehension,” he said. Khera also questioned the government over the state of PSU undertakings and asked why the government was “hell bent” on destroying Maharatna companies by planning to sell them at cheap prices. Supporting the nationwide strike call given by labour and workers unions across the country on Wednesday, the Congress leader said the unions are also seeking answers from the government on what it has done to create new employment and why existing jobs have been destroyed methodically. “Labour and farmers are the worst affected whenever the economy falters or there is a slowdown.

Government policies over the last five years show that not only is this government anti-youth, but no steps have been taken for the welfare of farmers either,” he alleged. The UPA, he said, had passed the revolutionary Food Security Act and the Supreme Court must intervene to ask state governments to submit a report on its implementation. “UPA had passed it, NDA has destroyed it,” he said.

The Congress leader added that the UPA government had brought in the Nirbhaya Fund with Rs 1,000 crore a year but the government had been unable to spend the money. “States are unable to spend it because of hurdles from the Central government. We don’t see a commitment towards women security,” he alleged.