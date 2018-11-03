Delhi man kills wife after she learns about illicit relationship, arrested

Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha and Manjeet Singh (ANI)

Four persons have been arrested in the murder case of a 38-year-old school teacher in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area. As per the initial investigations, the husband of the deceased was in an extramarital relationship with a model. Sunita – the victim was allegedly killed for opposing the relationship. According to several media reports, the model who has been arrested is named Angel Gupta aka Shashi Prabha.

Manjeet, husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha and Rajeev, were arrested on Thursday. The fourth accused, identified as Deepak, was Rajeev’s driver for the past 10 years.

According to the police, Manjeet was in a relationship with Angel and his wife, Sunita, the objected to it. During investigation, Sunita’s relatives handed over her diary to police in which she had written that her married life was unsatisfactory. Manjeet’s in-laws had also learnt of his illicit relationship, following which he promised to end it.

Reportedly, Manjeet and Sunita recently had a heated argument when she found out that her husband had not ended his relationship. Fed up with this, Manjeet conspired with Angel and Rajeev to eliminate his wife, police said. Deepak hired two sharp shooters from UP who came up with a plan to kill Sunita after carrying out a reconnaissance of the area. Sunita was shot dead on Monday morning when she left her house at around 8 am. She was shot thrice.

According to a TOI report, Angel told police that she met Manjeet at a discotheque in Gurugram four years back. At that time Manjeet confronted men who were harassing her in the night, this led her to fall in love with Manjeet.

Manjeet is a property dealer, while Angel is an actor in B-grade Bollywood films, TOI reported. In a bid to marry Manjeet Singh, her boyfriend, she hatched a plot to kill Manjeet’s wife. The shooters made their first bid to kill Sunita on a day before Karwa Chauth, however, they could not eliminate her on that day and after four days Sunita was gunned down on the Auchandi-Bawana road of the national capital.