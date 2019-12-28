Andra Pradesh capital relocation: State government defers decision

The GN Rao Committee wants the government to continue the development activities that are taking place in the region, he said.

Amid farmers’ agitation in Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh government has deferred any decision on relocating the state capital. The state Cabinet, which met on Friday, constituted a high-powered panel to study the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) for a comprehensive development of the state and formation of the capital city.

Recently, an expert committee had recommended for a decentralised development by having three capital cities for legislature, executive and judiciary and putting available resources for balanced regional growth. Accordingly, it was suggested that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital with the chief minister’s office, Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the high court with one Bench each in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

The GN Rao Committee wants the government to continue the development activities that are taking place in the region, he said.