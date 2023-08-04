Andhra techie kills wife and two children in Bengaluru, later dies by suicide

In a tragic incident, a man in Bengaluru killed his wife and their two children, before dying by suicide.

Police said that the 31-year-old man, who worked as a team lead at a software company, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was residing in Bengaluru. The incident took place on July 31 and the matter came to light on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, his wife Hemavathi (29), and daughters Moksha Meghanayana (2) and eight-month-old Srushti Sunayana. They lived in the Sai Garden apartment in Seegehalli, tech corridor of Bengaluru.

The duo was married for six years.

Police said that the master bedroom’s bathroom lights were switched on, and no one had stepped out of the flat since July 31. Vijay’s brother Shesha Sai tried contacting his brother over phone but it was switched off.

Sai then travelled from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. When no one opened the door, he entered the flat through the window and saw the bodies and called police.

Kakugodi police reached the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A police officer said, “We have registered a case of unnatural death and we suspect that Vijay has killed his wife and children before he died by suicide. We suspect he has strangulated his wife and children. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind his death.”