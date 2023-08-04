scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Andhra techie kills wife and two children in Bengaluru, later dies by suicide

Police said that the 31-year-old man, who worked as a team lead at a software company, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was residing in Bengaluru.

Written by India News Desk
Andhra techie
The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay. (Image for representation.)

In a tragic incident, a man in Bengaluru killed his wife and their two children, before dying by suicide.

Police said that the 31-year-old man, who worked as a team lead at a software company, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was residing in Bengaluru. The incident took place on July 31 and the matter came to light on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, his wife Hemavathi (29), and daughters Moksha Meghanayana (2) and eight-month-old Srushti Sunayana. They lived in the Sai Garden apartment in Seegehalli, tech corridor of Bengaluru.

Also Read
Also Read

The duo was married for six years.

Police said that the master bedroom’s bathroom lights were switched on, and no one had stepped out of the flat since July 31. Vijay’s brother Shesha Sai tried contacting his brother over phone but it was switched off.

Sai then travelled from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. When no one opened the door, he entered the flat through the window and saw the bodies and called police.

Also Read

Kakugodi police reached the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A police officer said, “We have registered a case of unnatural death and we suspect that Vijay has killed his wife and children before he died by suicide. We suspect he has strangulated his wife and children. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind his death.”

More Stories on
Bengaluru

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 12:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS