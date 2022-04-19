Andhra Pradesh: Woman calls fiance for ‘surprise date’ on hilltop, slits his throat month before wedding

In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, a woman slashed the neck of her prospective groom after calling him for a “surprise date”.

According to an NDTV report, the woman, who was unwilling the man, slashed his neck and left him bleeding, the police said.

The main, identified as Ramu Naidu, who is a scientist with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been hospitalised after suffering a deep injury in his neck.

According to the police, the incident took place at Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam. Naidu and Pushpa were to marry next month. The latter had bought three knives before meeting Naidu.

Senior police officer S Gowthami, as quoted by NDTV, said that the woman does not have a criminal history.

The accused called Naidu to a hilltop for a “surprise date”. Near a temple at the hilltop, she allegedly slashed his neck, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

On being interrogated by the police, the woman said she did not want to marry Naidu, whom her parents had chosen. She has said she had objected to the match, but her parents did not listen to her protests.