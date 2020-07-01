Andhra Pradesh shocker! Man assaults lady colleague at government office for asking him to wear a mask

Man caught on camera assaulting women colleague at AP Tourism Hotel office.

In a horrific incident of assault at the workplace, a man in Andhra Pradesh allegedly assaulted his woman colleague and hit her using an iron rod after he was asked to wear a mask. A video of the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, shows the man manhandling his woman colleague. According to information available, the incident took place at the AP Touriusm Hotel office in Nellore district. The the accused man is a government official and the victim a differently-abled woman. The incident was caught on camera installed inside the office premises.

The video shows the woman being held by her hair and thrown to the floor by the man who then attacks her using an iron rod. Reports suggest that the lady had pointed out that the male colleague was not wearing a mask.

While the incident occured on Saturday, it came to light on Tuesday after the lady filed a police complaint against her male colleague. The accused has been identified as CA Bhaskar. He is deputy manager at the AP Tourism Hotel, Nellore.

Bhaskar allegedly attacked the lady even as other employees tried to prevent him. The video shows another employee trying to control him but he pushes him to the ground. Police said that Bhaskar was taken into custody after the lady filed a complaint against him and booked under IPC Sections 354, 355 and 324.

Just a few days ago, a similar incident had occured in Surat where a policeman was caught on camera assaulting a lady banker. The cop was seen slapping her inside the bank premises. The incident had triggered massive outrage and prompted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to step in and assure that safety of bank employees will not be allowed to be compromised.