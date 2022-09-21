Andhra Pradesh: TDP protests govt move to rename university after YSR in Assembly, 13 MLAs suspended

Thirteen Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended from the Assembly on Wednesday after they protested in the House against the ruling government’s move to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University.

The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on September 15. The session is expected to last till September 22.

On the last day of the Assembly session, the ruling YSRCP government had moved to table a bill to change the varsity’s name, saying that it was late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the father of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy, who introduced free health care for the poor by introducing the Aarogyasri scheme.

The Opposition party also demanded discussions on outbreak of viral fevers in the state, liquor sales, and alleged land deals of YSRCP MLAs that were denied.

This led to protests with TDP MLAs raising slogans of “Shame, Shame”, “NTR amar rahe” and “Johar NTR” and tore apart the proposed bills. The MLAs also flung the papers at Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam.

The Speaker then tried to move the MLAs from the podium, but they refused, following which marshals were called in to get the MLAs evicted from the House.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not present in the House. On November 19, 2021, a sobbing Naidu had vowed in a press conference to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power. He had alleged that the ruling YSRC party had been continuously casting a slur on him for years.

All the MLAs were suspended for the day, for the fourth time this session. TDP MLA Butchaiah Chowdary said that if this name change happens, in future, there will be more.

“The government is setting the wrong precedent here. If this happens today, [later] when there is a change in the government, there will be a flurry of name changes. When TDP was in power, we did not change the names of YSR Horticulture University and YSR Kadapa district,” Chowdary was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.