Andhra Pradesh special status demand: CM Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike on April 20

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In yet another attempt to exert pressure on the BJP-led Centre to grant special status tag to Andhra Pradesh, the southern state’s Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today announced that he will sit on a day-long hunger strike on April 20. The development assumes significance as several top leaders of political parties including PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in recent past had observed fast to lodge their protest against each other over various issues.

In Andhra Pradesh, political parties have been protesting against the Centre for not fulfilling its promise of special status tag to the state which was bifurcated in 2014. The second half of the Budget Session was also washed out due to protests by Andhra Pradesh MPs. The state’s ruling TDP had even quit the NDA government over the issue.

On the last day of the Budget Session, five YSR Congress MPs had resigned from the Lok Sabha to protest against the Centre. They were YV Subbareddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, V Varaprasad Rao and PV Mithun Reddy. The YSR Congress asked Naidu to follow the suit by asking his MPs to resign from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

#AndhraPradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to sit on a day long hunger strike on 20th April against Central Government over demand of #SpecialStatus for the state (File pic) pic.twitter.com/fjKWOuYMbX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

The rift started when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Centre can’t grant special status tag to Andhra Pradesh citing the 14th Finance Commission. He had argued that the 14th Finance Commission had removed the provision to special status tag. He had however, promised that the Centre was ready to give all benefits to Andhra Pradesh dispensed under special category status. Under the special category status, a state is entitle to get 90 per cent of the funds from the Centre instead of 60 per cent. But the TDP appeared adamant on its stand and kept reiterating that it will not compromise with the Centre’s formula.