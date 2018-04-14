​​ ​
  3. Andhra Pradesh special status demand: CM Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike on April 20

Andhra Pradesh special status demand: CM Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike on April 20

In Andhra Pradesh, political parties have been protesting against the Centre for not fulfilling its promise of special status tag to the state which was bifurcated in 2014.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 6:08 PM
Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra pradesh special status, Chandrababu Naidu fast Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In yet another attempt to exert pressure on the BJP-led Centre to grant special status tag to Andhra Pradesh, the southern state’s Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today announced that he will sit on a day-long hunger strike on April 20. The development assumes significance as several top leaders of political parties including PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in recent past had observed fast to lodge their protest against each other over various issues.

In Andhra Pradesh, political parties have been protesting against the Centre for not fulfilling its promise of special status tag to the state which was bifurcated in 2014. The second half of the Budget Session was also washed out due to protests by Andhra Pradesh MPs. The state’s ruling TDP had even quit the NDA government over the issue.

On the last day of the Budget Session, five YSR Congress MPs had resigned from the Lok Sabha to protest against the Centre. They were YV Subbareddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, V Varaprasad Rao and PV Mithun Reddy. The YSR Congress asked Naidu to follow the suit by asking his MPs to resign from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The rift started when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Centre can’t grant special status tag to Andhra Pradesh citing the 14th Finance Commission. He had argued that the 14th Finance Commission had removed the provision to special status tag. He had however, promised that the Centre was ready to give all benefits to Andhra Pradesh dispensed under special category status. Under the special category status, a state is entitle to get 90 per cent of the funds from the Centre instead of 60 per cent. But the TDP appeared adamant on its stand and kept reiterating that it will not compromise with the Centre’s formula.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Amarnath PD
    Apr 15, 2018 at 12:44 pm
    I don't understand with whom Chandrababu Naidu is fighting? Is it with centre or with Jagan? If he understands this clearly, there is no necessity for all these dramas. Being a senior politician, I hope he realises this soon.
    Reply
    1. mvtleader
      Apr 15, 2018 at 2:00 pm
      Naidu is fighting with Modi who wants to destabilise him by embracing A-1 and A-2 in many cases of rampant corruption.
      Reply
    2. Krishna Radhappan
      Apr 15, 2018 at 12:09 pm
      Now a days hunger strike is s fashion. No need reason. What he is expecting from Centre.What is special U WANT. U can expect a good package .Still U have time to decide. Hope for good ,luck is yours..If necessary a candle March is recommended.
      Reply
      1. mvtleader
        Apr 15, 2018 at 1:56 pm
        Package suits EOS and OPS, not Naidu and AP.
        Reply
      2. Nandu 3287
        Apr 15, 2018 at 10:51 am
        Enough.. don't play with people. You have various statements on this issue in the past 5 years. Now don't make this as an agenda for next election.. mistake is not yours though it's of common people who are blinded with innocence mixed arrogance.
        Reply
        1. mvtleader
          Apr 15, 2018 at 1:59 pm
          When the assurances given by Manmohan, Shinde, Modi, Venkaiah and Jaitley on the floor of the house and during pre election meetings are not taken care of by central govt, you need to expect this.
          Reply
        2. Anil Rego
          Apr 15, 2018 at 7:36 am
          What is special status???
          Reply
          1. Anil Rego
            Apr 15, 2018 at 7:35 am
            What is special status?????
            Reply
            1. mvtleader
              Apr 15, 2018 at 1:27 pm
              It is a set of benefits including tax incentives to new industries and loan repayment ratios to the state govt. North eastern states are continuing to enjoy these benefits even now. At the time of bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, parliament has promised this special status to residual AP but Modi govt is not keeping it's promise even though he promised special status to AP in many meetings before 2014 elections. This issue is also a prominent part of BJP manifesto during 2014. But after winning elections, who cares ?
              Reply
              1. mvtleader
                Apr 15, 2018 at 2:04 pm
                It is a set of benefits like reducing loan burden, tax incentives for new industries, granting more educational and medical ins utions. The NE states are getting these benefits now, but the same is denied to AP though promised in parliament and prominently mentioned in BJP manifesto in 2014.
                Reply
              2. Load More Comments

              Go to Top