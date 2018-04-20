Andhra Pradesh special status: Chandrababu Naidu on 12-hour fast to demand “justice”

The chief minister, who turned 69 today, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the “non-implementation” of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today launched the “Dharma Porata Deeksha”, a 12-hour hunger strike, demanding “justice” for the state from the Centre, including the special category status. The chief minister, who turned 69 today, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the “non-implementation” of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Naidu began the fast in Vijayawada at 7 in the morning, after seeking the blessings of priests and religious leaders. Several ministers in his government joined Naidu in the fast, which is being held in all the 13 districts of the state. State ministers are leading the protest in the district headquarters. TDP legislators and party in-charge of 175 Assembly constituencies are also leading similar protests in their respective segments in solidarity with Naidu. The TDP had recently walked out of the BJP-led NDA after the Centre rejected its demand for according special category status.